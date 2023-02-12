Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,309,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 665,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

