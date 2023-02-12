Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 403,210 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 2,104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,210 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,234,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 182,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,279,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 695,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 728,105 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Outfront Media Stock Down 2.5 %

Outfront Media Profile

Shares of OUT opened at $19.63 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.