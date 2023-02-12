Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

