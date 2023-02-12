Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 366,239 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 398.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of CNX Resources worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,192 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $1,274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Trading Up 1.5 %
CNX opened at $16.37 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
