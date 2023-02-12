Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 639,338 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,039,000 after buying an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,248,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

