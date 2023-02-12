Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 29,746 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 40.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $284.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.75 and its 200-day moving average is $236.37. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

