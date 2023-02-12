Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 1.3 %

WOW stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $993.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

