Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioNTech by 76.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 741,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,517,000 after acquiring an additional 321,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $42,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

