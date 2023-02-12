Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $349.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.