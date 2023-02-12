Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT opened at $23.88 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 134.43%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

