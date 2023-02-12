Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Ingles Markets worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.