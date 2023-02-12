Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.67 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:WGO opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

