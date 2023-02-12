Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,131 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of NetScout Systems worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

