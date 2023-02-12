Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.64% of Chimera Investment worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $6.91 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

