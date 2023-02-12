Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 434 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Worthington Industries worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

