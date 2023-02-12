Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 107,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 97,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 144,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

