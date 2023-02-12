Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 1,124.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Euronav were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

