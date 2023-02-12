Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

