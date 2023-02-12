Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 109,545 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109,545 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.60.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

