Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,534 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

