Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,553 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 149.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $7,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.