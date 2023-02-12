Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 31,325 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,325 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MXL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

