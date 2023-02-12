Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,301 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.