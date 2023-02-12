Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 48,103 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.22. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.