American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $16.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

