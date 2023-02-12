Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

ACRE stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

