Argus Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,551.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

