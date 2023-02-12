Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 207,420 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after buying an additional 193,574 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $14,240,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

ARW stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

