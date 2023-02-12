Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.40. Avinger shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 35,465 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.