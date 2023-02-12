Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Badger Meter by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.0 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

