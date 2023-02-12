Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

TECH opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.