BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556,471 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.6 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.56. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.