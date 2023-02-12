CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of CACI International worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Insider Activity

CACI International Price Performance

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $240.02 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.