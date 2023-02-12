California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 87,238 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,238 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of APA worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 6.1 %

APA opened at $43.56 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.