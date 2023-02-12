California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Seagate Technology worth $23,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

