California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 140,550 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 762,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $28,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.