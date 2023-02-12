California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.7 %

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.