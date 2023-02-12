California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.