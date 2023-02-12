California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.51 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $379.48 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its 200-day moving average is $305.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 42.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

