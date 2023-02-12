California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Snap-on worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,532. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.8 %

SNA opened at $251.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

