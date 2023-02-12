California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,252 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 616,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,926,000 after buying an additional 569,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after buying an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.