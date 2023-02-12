California Public Employees Retirement System Has $25.87 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Lamb Weston worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

