California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.33 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of First Horizon worth $28,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $98,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

