California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Ovintiv worth $28,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Trading Up 6.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

