California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Textron worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,831,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

TXT stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

