California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 149,743 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,743 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

