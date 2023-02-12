California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 304,037 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,037 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $27,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

