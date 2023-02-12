California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 50,337 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

