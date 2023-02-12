California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,278 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

AAP stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

