California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Hubbell worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

HUBB stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

